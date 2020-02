Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 12:57 Hits: 0

On the campaign trail in Iowa, many voters seem to care more about the former vice president's one-on-one interactions than the content of his speeches.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/02/801995326/at-n-h-rally-ahead-of-iowa-biden-makes-appeal-to-voters-morality?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics