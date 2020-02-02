The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SNL Cold Open Imagines The Senate Trial You 'Wish Had Happened'

We're never going to get a guilty verdict out of Trump's gutless enablers in the United States Senate who continue to make excuses for ignoring all of his open criminality, so Saturday Night Live did it for us during their Cold Open segment last night: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Alec Baldwin Returns for ‘Judge Mathis’ Impeachment Court Sketch: The Feb. 1 episode of the late-night sketch comedy show kicked off with “The Trial You Wish Had Happened,” a cold open sketch featuring Kenan Thompson as Judge Mathis (yes, TV’s Judge Mathis) taking over the proceedings from Mikey Day as Chief Justice John Roberts. This sketch also saw the return of Alec Baldwin as Trump, with a little bit of Harvey Weinstein mixed in: When he entered the courtroom, he was bent over a walker, as Weinstein has been every day he has arrived at court for his rape trial. “This court needs a real judge who got some big brass ones under his skirt,” Thompson’s Mathis said, taking the bench with his own gavel. Entering the courtroom next was Beck Bennett as Mitch McConnell who just wanted “to remind the American people that all men are innocent after proven guilty.”

