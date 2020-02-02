Montana Lawmaker Claims Constitution Says To Jail Or Shoot Socialists

Articles

From the state that has recently brought us Ryan Zinke, Greg Gianforte, and other national embarrassments, we bring you this guy, an elected official who apparently thinks it's quite alright to shoot socialists in the United States. Source: Billings Gazette A Billings Republican legislator said Saturday he believes the U.S. Constitution calls for the shooting or jailing of those who identify as socialists. State Rep. Rodney Garcia, from House District 52 on the South Side, first made a statement in the form of an unprompted question at a state party gathering in Helena Friday meant to kick off election season and offer training for party members and candidates. In his question after a speech by former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who was Montana’s representative in the U.S. House for two years, Garcia said he was concerned about socialists “entering our government” and socialists “everywhere” in Billings, before saying the Constitution says to either shoot socialists or put them in jail. Asked to clarify his remarks, Garcia offered this bit. On Saturday, a reporter asked Garcia to clarify his remarks. “So actually in the Constitution of the United States (if) they are found guilty of being a socialist member you either go to prison or are shot,” Garcia said.

