Sen. Joni Ernst Plays The Obama False Equivalence Game To Excuse Acquitting Trump

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 16:04 Hits: 2

Sen. Joni Ernst, one of the vulnerable Republican Senators who voted against witnesses and evidence this week during their sham of an impeachment "trial," and who gave away the game on what this entire exercise has been about -- smearing the Bidens -- made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN to defend her upcoming vote to acquit Trump on Wednesday. Ernst admitted what Trump did was "wrong," ignoring that it wasn't just wrong, but criminal, and the fact that it would be a cold day in hell before she or anyone else in her party allowed a Democrat to do one tenth of what Trump has done since taking office without at least attempting to hold them accountable, which, sadly, was not pointed out to her by host Jake Tapper. TAPPER: Do you think it was inappropriate and wrong? ERNST: I think ferreting out corruption is absolutely the right thing to do. Now if he was tying it to other things, that's the president. It's probably something that I wouldn't have done, but focusing on corruption absolutely is... TAPPER: He didn't mention corruption in that call though as you know. He just mentioned Joe and Hunter Biden and Burisma and he mentioned this conspiracy theory about Ukraine interfering in the election in 2016. ERNST: So again, probably not something that I would have done...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/sen-joni-ernst-plays-false-equivalence