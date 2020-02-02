Bloomberg Campaign Advisor Explains What Is REALLY In Trump's Head

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Sunday, 02 February 2020 18:21 Hits: 3

Bloomberg campaign senior advisor Tim O'Brien stopped by AM Joy Sunday morning to talk about Trump and his most recent slam on his boss, Michael Bloomberg in his interview with Sean Hannity, to be aired during the Super Bowl. Here's the clip: The first clip from Sean Hannity's big interview with the president features POTUS talking about Michael Bloomberg's height. pic.twitter.com/iRdX3fFUTg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2020 Yeah, there's absolutely no evidence Bloomberg wants a box, and whatever you may think of Mike Bloomberg and his run for the presidency, he's also a real billionaire as compared to Trump's fakery. "Who knew that Donald Trump was such a snowflake," he laughed. "He's making fun of Mike's height because Mike stands on a stack of accomplishments that makes him about 10 feet taller than Donald Trump, and he's scared of him." "I've been asked a lot lately because Trump has been coming after Mike so much, you know, what's it like to be in Donald Trump's head so much?" "When you get inside Donald Trump's head, all you're going to discover, what you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video and someone else's credit card," he said as Joy Reid started laughing out loud.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/bloomberg-campaign-advisor-explains-four