Lamar Alexander Shrugs Off His Oath Of Office

Sen. Lamar Alexander skirted his sworn duty as a duly elected senator when he admitted to Chuck Todd on Meet the Press that he does agree Trump did many wrongdoings within the Ukraine scandal, but wanted the voters to pass judgment on him in the upcoming election instead upholding of his sworn duty to the Constitution. Trump blocked all relevant documents and testimony of John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney, Mike Pompeo and many others from testifying under oath since they were present during the phone call to Ukraine president and knew about his actions leading up to that phone call. But when Alexander was asked by Chuck Todd if John Bolton should have testified in front of the Senate he demurred, saying "Well, if the question is do I need more evidence to think the president did it, the answer's no." Then he should vote to convict! Instead he used Marco Rubio to try and deflect away from his Trump appeasement.

