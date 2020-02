Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 15:30 Hits: 0

Both primaries and caucuses are ways to choose a party’s presidential nominee. But in practice, they operate quite differently. Podcast host Galen Druke explains how each method works.

For a deep dive into our primary system, listen to The Primaries Project on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/what-you-should-know-about-primaries-and-caucuses/