Trump administration adds travel restrictions to six countries

Published on Friday, 31 January 2020

The Trump administration announced it will place travel restrictions on six additional countries, expanding a policy that has severely prohibited travel from targeted nations. President Donald Trump signed a new proclamation Friday suspending immigrant visas for Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar and Nigeria. The remaining two countries, Sudan and Tanzania, will be barred from participating in the diversity visa lottery, which randomly allocates 50,000 green cards each year to countries with low rates of immigration to the United States.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/trump-administration-adds-travel-ban-restrictions-six-countries