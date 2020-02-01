Senate says no to witnesses, as final vote is set for Wednesday

Articles

The Senate rejected, 49-51, a bid by Democrats on Jan. 31 to call witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial and will now move to closing arguments and votes on Feb. 5 on the two articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. CQ Roll Call White House reporter Niels Lesniewski explains why Republicans objected to witnesses and why they will vote to acquit. Show Notes:

