The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Senate says no to witnesses, as final vote is set for Wednesday

Category: Politics Hits: 0

The Senate rejected, 49-51, a bid by Democrats on Jan. 31 to call witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial and will now move to closing arguments and votes on Feb. 5 on the two articles of impeachment, accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. CQ Roll Call White House reporter Niels Lesniewski explains why Republicans objected to witnesses and why they will vote to acquit. Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/podcasts/senate-says-no-to-witnesses

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version