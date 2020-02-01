The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iowa Democrats Prep for Caucuses

Madison County, Iowa, gained nationwide attention because of its many bridges that inspired a novel and movie but in real life its politics now dominating that region as voters there prepare for the first in the nation presidential caucus which begins the process for Democrats to pick a nominee to go up against President Donald Trump in the November general election. Kevin Enochs narrates this report from VOA’s Suli Yi

