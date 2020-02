Articles

Category: Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 17:49 Hits: 0

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has released a new campaign ad of dogs “endorsing” him for president, after Twitter users made fun of him for an awkward dog … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239758023.html#storylink=rss