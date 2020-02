Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 18:01 Hits: 0

Sen. Thom Tillis raised $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and carried more than $5 million into 2020 for his re-election bid, the North Carolina Republican’s campaign announced … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239792253.html#storylink=rss