Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Michael Bloomberg will visit Sacramento and Fresno during his fourth California trip since declaring his candidacy in late-November. According to his campaign, the former New York City mayor and Democratic … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239818878.html#storylink=rss