Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 13:03 Hits: 0

Senators voted against bringing in new witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial on Friday. The trial is expected to wrap up next week.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/01/801832816/impeachment-update-senators-to-vote-wednesday?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics