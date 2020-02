Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 13:03 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Friday that the final vote on impeachment will be held Wednesday. Where do things stand now? Plus, looking ahead to Iowa and the State of the Union.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/01/801832753/week-in-politics-senate-votes-not-to-call-witnesses-in-trump-impeachment?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics