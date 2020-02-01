Joy Reid Exposes The Epic Failure Of Trump's Middle East 'Peace Plan'

Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020

Host Joy Reid began a discussion with former Middle East correspondent Ayman Mohyeldin by noting that Jared Kushner, whom we saw on video admitting his background is in real estate, prepared for his work by reading 25 books on the Israel/Palestine conflict. “One thing he didn’t do is talk to any Palestinians,” she added, then asked Mohyeldin how they have assessed the plan. The Palestinians call it an “insult” and “not worth the paper it is written on,” Mohyeldin said. “They will not even consider it.” Even more important, according to Mohyeldin, is the Arab League’s “complete rejection” because that nullified Trump administration claims that some Arab countries were on board. Yes, there was some “lip service” from the Arab League which thanked us for trying and encouraged a return to negotiations, Mohyeldin said, but the unanimous rejection from the foreign leaders means more. Mohyeldin described the plan as a fundamental misunderstanding of the Palestinian perspective. The U.S. and Israel apparently think what Palestinians want is economic prosperity. But “Palestinians repeatedly say they want an end of occupation. They want self-determination and they want freedom. They want the right to live in peace and security.”

