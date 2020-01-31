WATCH: Senate Chaplain Barry Black Casts Subtle Shade: 'We Always Reap What We Sow'

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 19:43 Hits: 3

Rear Adm. Barry Black has given the invocation at every day of this Senate impeachment trial. On some days, he has been subtle, other days not so much. But during Friday's prayer, he called down some righteous fire. Just as Senator Lisa Murkowski announced she would oppose additional witnesses and documents, Admiral Black prayed, "Lord, help them to remember that they can't ignore you and get away with it." He added with emphasis, "For we always reap what we sow." We. Always. Reap. What. We. Sow. Yes, indeed. And here is what they are reaping today. Marco Rubio: The sole purpose of this extraordinary power to remove the one person entrusted with all of the powers of an entire branch of government is to provide a last-resort remedy to protect the country. That is why Hamilton wrote that in these trials our decisions should be pursuing “the public good.” The two are not the same. Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a President from office. Lamar Alexander, that profile in courage:

