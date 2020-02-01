YouTuber Gives Fake Award To Far-Right Activist Who Calls Greta Thunberg An 'Autistic Fucking Wench'

Articles

The kids seem to be quite alright with their ability to take down figures of hate like the odious Katie Hopkins. It hasn't been a great week for Ms. Hopkins. Yesterday she also had her Twitter account permanently banned for hate speech. She had over a million followers, and Trump had retweeted her several times. Source: Gizmodo YouTuber Josh Pieters has revealed that he pranked far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins by flying her to Prague and presenting her with a fake award. Hopkins, who is frequently retweeted by President Trump and was recently suspended on Twitter, was awarded with the Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy, abbreviated as C.U.N.T. And if you think that’s mean, just wait until you hear her hate-filled acceptance speech for the award. The 26-year-old Pieters explained the prank in a new video on his YouTube channel, which has over 1.2 million subscribers. And it was a surprisingly large undertaking to convince Hopkins that she was getting a real award. Pieters organized flights, hotels, a dinner at the Four Seasons, and even hired actors to play members of his fake advocacy group, the Cape Town Collective For the Freedom of Speech.

