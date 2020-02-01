Donald Trump Will Have His Revenge

Articles

Lamar Alexander is a Republican senator from Tennessee heading for retirement. His last decision, the one perhaps to be memorialized on his tombstone, was voting against calling witnesses for the president’s impeachment trial in the US Senate. More accurately, Alexander’s final act was doing his friend, Susan Collins, Republican of Maine, a big favor. With his vote, Collins, unpopular and facing reelection, could safely vote yes. She can now campaign at home with her moderate reputation intact. If his illegitimacy wasn’t certain before the Senate’s acquittal, it will be certain afterward. With this vote, expected later today, the Senate Republicans will have acquitted the president of two articles of impeachment without hearing first-hand accounts from administration officials, subpoenaing new records, and entering new evidence. The Senate will have neutered itself as an effective check on executive power. It will have declared its complicity in covering up Donald Trump’s conspiracy against the people. But it has done more. It has unleashed a president already dramatically unhinged. Trump welcomed foreign sabotage in 2016. He demanded it for 2020. Make no mistake: he’ll get it. As Nancy Pelosi said: “The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming.”

