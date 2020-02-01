Kentucky Rep To Air Campaign Ad In South Florida, Just So Trump Will See Them

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 15:22 Hits: 4

Extreme brownnosing on full display here, as Massie tries to paint his primary opponent as a "Trump hater." Massie will air his ad on Fox News, of course, just so Dear Leader can look on approvingly. Wake up, America. GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is running for reelection in Kentucky. So why is he running TV ads in Florida? Like most everything in Republican politics, the answer has to do with one person: President Donald Trump. With Trump planning to go to his Mar-a-Lago club for Super Bowl weekend, Massie, a four-term Kentucky congressman, is purchasing TV advertising time in South Florida on the president’s favorite channel, Fox News. Massie’s goal: Communicate to the president that his Republican primary challenger, attorney Todd McMurtry, is a “Trump hater.” The libertarian-minded Massie has broken with Trump on an array of key issues, which McMurtry has highlighted repeatedly since launching his campaign earlier this month. But Massie’s new commercial aims to turn the tables on McMurtry, who is branding himself as a staunch Trump ally in lockstep with the president ahead of the May 19 primary.

