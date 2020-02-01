'Two Very Interesting Teams': Trump Doesn't Know Who's Playing In The Super Bowl

Articles

Donald Trump, relatable man of the people, beloved of diner customers throughout The Heartland, does not know who is playing in the Super Bowl. And despite his vast experience in pretending he’s an expert on things he knows nothing about, he can’t even hide it. Asked about his preference in the game, Trump said, “Well, I love them both, let's just say. But I will tell you, some two very interesting teams and interesting players, some really great players. And it's going to be hopefully a great Super Bowl.” No, this doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Senate Republicans are letting the man off the hook for trying to obtain foreign interference to win an election. His administration is taking food assistance away from people who need it to survive, relaxing restrictions on the use of landmines, accelerating climate change, and so much more. He personally is emboldening white supremacists and rapists everywhere. He embraces authoritarian leaders around the globe.

