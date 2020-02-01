The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

View from the gallery: Restless senators eager to flee impeachment court for weekend

Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton accidentally voted the wrong way on a procedural vote late Friday during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, so when he got the next vote right he turned to his colleagues and took a dramatic bow. Georgia Republican David Perdue missed his queue to vote twice because he was chatting with Texas Republican Ted Cruz, who offered to take the blame.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/view-gallery-restless-senators-eager-flee-impeachment-court-weekend

