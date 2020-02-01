View from the gallery: Restless senators eager to flee impeachment court for weekend

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020

Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton accidentally voted the wrong way on a procedural vote late Friday during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, so when he got the next vote right he turned to his colleagues and took a dramatic bow. Georgia Republican David Perdue missed his queue to vote twice because he was chatting with Texas Republican Ted Cruz, who offered to take the blame.

