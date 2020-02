Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 02:12 Hits: 1

Updated 8 p.m. A motion to call witnesses at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was unsuccessful Friday evening, on a 49-51 vote. A later 53-47 vote Friday evening defined the next steps in the trial.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-news-roundup-jan-31