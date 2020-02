Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020

Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday said he would not cast any tie-breaking votes in the event of a 50-50 vote on motions in President Trump’s impeachment trial.Roberts, the trial’s presiding officer, said he believes he lacks the authority to cast...

