Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 01:10 Hits: 1

Senate Republicans muscled through a resolution on Friday night that paves the way for President Trump to be acquitted by the middle of next week. The Senate voted along party lines 53-47 on the resolution, with every Democratic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/480988-senate-gop-passes-resolution-setting-up-end-of-trump-trial