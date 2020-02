Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 21:28 Hits: 1

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Muslims in Dearborn, Mich. on the third anniversary of President Trump's ban on immigrants from mostly Islamic countries. They also react to recent U.S. Mideast policy.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/31/801687641/muslims-near-detroit-mich-on-faith-and-politics-part-1?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics