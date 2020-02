Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 21:28 Hits: 1

As the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump enters a final phase, the focus is on how long debate will last before a vote to acquit or remove Trump is expected.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/31/801687638/vote-to-call-additional-witnesses-signals-endgame-of-impeachment-trial?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics