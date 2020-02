Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 22:09 Hits: 4

Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine until last spring when she was ousted following a disinformation campaign by the president's private lawyer, is retiring — not resigning.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/31/801714623/ambassador-marie-yovanovitch-has-retired-from-foreign-service?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics