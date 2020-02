Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 22:22 Hits: 5

Three years after the Trump administration announced the travel ban, it is expected to expand to 6 additional countries. Department of Homeland Security officials announced details today.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/31/801687700/trump-administration-travel-ban-expands-to-6-additional-countries?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics