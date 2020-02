Articles

Category: Politics Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020 00:10 Hits: 4

The situation in President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate is fluid. Senators narrowly voted to not call witnesses — and Sen. Roy Blunt says the final vote is expected next Wednesday.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/31/801747750/after-senators-vote-against-witnesses-impeachment-trial-final-vote-expected-next?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics