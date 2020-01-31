Bolton Bombshell: Trump Ordered Him To Connect Rudy And Zelensky

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020

John Bolton keeps dropping breadcrumbs of criminality and the Republicans don't seem to care. Too bad Bolton won't just go in front of a camera or just show up at Congress and offer to testify on the spot. Instead he is choosing to wait until his book comes out in the hopes that he can trade the future of our demoracy for some money. It's the Republican way, after all. The New York Times is reporting that two months before Trump asked Zelensky to "do us a favor, though" he was pressuring Bolton to conduct his own "pressure campaign to extract damaging information on Democrats from Ukrainian officials." Oh. Reportedly, Trump had an Oval Office meeting with Mick Mulvaney, Rudy Giuliani and Pat Cipollone in attendance. During this meeting, Bolton alleges that Trump told him to call Zelensky and pressure him to meet with Rudy Giuliani. Bolton says he never made the call - probably because he realized it was a bananas plan, aka "a drug deal." This is the first time that anyone with firsthand knowledge has not only linked Rudy to a demand, but brought Mulvaney AND THE WHITE HOUSE LAWYER into the room. So one of Trump's lawyers, who has stated probably hundreds of times, that Trump did nothing wrong and exerted no pressure, WAS IN THE ROOM.

