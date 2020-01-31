Alan Dershowitz Pouts About Being Legal Laughingstock

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 21:26 Hits: 1

Alan Dershowitz made an absolutely ridulously and totally non-legal argument during Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial and now he is fed up with how much he is being mocked by...everyone, more or less. So what does he do to defend himself? Go on MSNBC to complain to Ari Melber about how he is a victim of people being super mean to him and how sad he is that no one will hang out with him anymore at Martha's Vineyard. On Thursday Dershowitz posted a string of whiny tweets. In this one, he called out MSNBC directly. Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020 Here is the issue. Dershowitz basically said that Trump could do ANYTHING he wanted if it was related to his re-election if he felt in his heart that being re-elected was "in the public interest." But really, it is in Trump's PERSONAL interest to be re-elected. That is the main issue with Dershowitz's stupid ridiculous non-legal defense. By his logic, a President could ask someone to kill his opponent if he felt it was "in the public interest" for him to re-elected. Basically, ANY CRIME is ok if Trump can say he was doing it for the people. Bullshit.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/alan-dershowitz-pouts-about-being