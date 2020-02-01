Audubon Society: Trump's Interior Dept 'The Bird Killer Department'

Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 February 2020

Green groups and conservationists are accusing the Trump administration of taking instructions straight from the fossil fuel industry after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday proposed rolling back a century-old law protecting birds from industrial accidents. The agency, which is part of the Interior Department, announced it is moving to finalize a rollback of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 (MBTA), which prohibits the killing of birds, nests, or eggs without a permit "by any means or in any manner"—including accidentally. "The Trump administration's Bird Killer Department—formerly known as the Interior—just gets crueler and more craven every day." —David Yarnold, Audubon SocietyThe proposal comes two years after the Independent Petroleum Producers Association, a former client of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, called on the agency to roll back the MBTA. "When powerful corporate interests tell the Department of Interior to jump, officials there routinely ask 'how high?'" said Alan Zibel, research director for Public Citizen's Corporate Presidency Project. "This particular giveaway is a direct request of a former client of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and proves once again that the Trump administration is intent on attacking conservation laws in every way possible... Bernhardt has no interest in holding big energy companies accountable."

