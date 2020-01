Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

It was a rainy Friday night and the north Charlotte brewery was buzzing, not with the clinking of beer glasses but the busy chatter of campaign volunteers armed with plastic … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article239676318.html#storylink=rss