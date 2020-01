Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 10:00 Hits: 0

A year ago, many progressives told NPR they weren't so sure they wanted to see the Vermont senator run for president again. But now, it appears those voters are coming back.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/31/801321664/why-many-progressives-say-theyve-come-back-to-bernie-sanders?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics