Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 10:01 Hits: 0

Several days before Iowa Democrats kick off the 2020 presidential nominating contest, President Trump held a reelection rally Thursday night in Des Moines.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/31/801496505/trump-went-to-iowa-to-engage-in-political-counterprogramming?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics