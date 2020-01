Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 10:01 Hits: 0

In Dubuque, a majority of working-class Catholic voters flipped from Democrat to Republican in 2016 — for the first time since Dwight Eisenhower. Will Democrats draw them back in 2020?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/31/801496484/catholics-consider-presidential-candidates-ahead-of-iowa-caucuses?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics