Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 19:26 Hits: 3

The president was not at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla., at the time of the incident. A black SUV breached two of Mar-a-Lago's security checkpoints as it was being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol.

(Image credit: Lynne Sladky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/01/31/801628790/shots-fired-after-suv-storms-past-mar-a-lago-checkpoints-2-people-in-custody?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics