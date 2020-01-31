The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jonathan Lemire: 'This Is Donald Trump's Republican Party Now'

Last night, after Lamar Alexander's statement that he would not vote for witnesses broke, AP reporter Jonathan Lemire summed it up. "This is President Trump's Republican party now, completely," he said. "It has been handed over to him in every way. He is now the first president who will go through an impeachment without witnesses." He explains that Alexander "still has to make a living." (i.e. that beautiful K Street cash) Then he described how Trump will take his victory lap during the Super Bowl pregame show, one of the most-watched shows on television. Turn it off. Don't give him the ratings.

