The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Scarborough: 'Truth Will Come Out Anyway In A Far Less Controlled Manner'

Category: Politics Hits: 0

On Morning Joe, this morning, Joe Scarborough compared the impeachment trial to solving a murder. "Got the rug cleaner, got the dog trainer, got the partridge in a pear tree," Scarborough said. "But you have the person who saw the murder, who actually has been holding the bloody murder weapon, who's ready to testify, who wants to testify, and the Republicans decided last night they didn't want to hear that person testify. "Now listen. I'm fine with it, because the Republicans have shamed themselves already, they're going to vote to awuit, this information's gonna come out anyway in a far less controlled manner, so the truth will be known, it'll be shouted from the mountaintops. "It's just gonna make the Republicans look worse."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/scarborough-truth-all-come-out-anyway-far

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version