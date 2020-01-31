UMC Pastor Shocks The Florida State House With A Prayer

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 17:09

On Wednesday, the Republican majority in the Florida State House got a prayer that Jesus might have said. It was...uncomfortable for them. Methodist pastor Andy Oliver has a reputation. His church is decidedly pro-gay, pro-civil rights, and yeah, liberal. A vandal spraypainted "GAY PASTOR" on their church sign and the church covered the sign with rainbow hearts. (Screenshot NBC News) So Reverend Andy's prayer was going to be along Florida State House guidelines, which allowed for advocacy. With a 24 hour warning, the pastor got "new rules" sent to him which prohibited advocacy in opening invocations. Why would someone change the rules the day before HE was set to be there? His prayer went like this: Let us pray. Oh God of the oppressed, we have lost our way. Some O God feel it is acceptable to ask your presence here in this chamber, yet not okay to advocate for the folks whose laws sometimes marginalize? How is it, oh God, now too political to advocate for the working class and for those living in poverty, folks who increasingly can’t afford Florida? Why is it too political to pray for our teachers and state employees to be paid enough for food on their tables and roofs over their heads?...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/01/umc-pastor-shocks-florida-state-house