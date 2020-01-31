The Trump Wrecking Ball Just Keeps Swinging

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020

Oh look, even as he’s being impeached for cheating in his upcoming election campaign, Trump’s minions are hard at work destroying health care: The Trump administration is back with a new initiative that could make it harder for some low-income Americans to get health care. Officials on Thursday told states that they can request major changes in the operation and funding of their Medicaid programs. Under the new arrangement, the outlines of which were first reported by Politico over the weekend, states would have more leeway to modify benefits and eligibility standards for some parts of the population. In return, states would have to accept a more limited commitment of funds from the federal government.

