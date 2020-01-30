Dissenter Weekly: ‘Luanda Leaks,’ Amazon Whistleblowers Defy Threats From Management—Plus, Assange Leaves Solitary

Articles

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights police whistleblowing in Houston, “Luanda Leaks,” and retaliation faced by Amazon workers defying threats from management for speaking out on how the corporation fuels climate change.

Gosztola walks viewers through the struggle to form a police whistleblower committee in Houston. Activists with We The People Organize want the Houston City Council to appoint a body that can support anonymous complaints from officers.

Later in the program, Gosztola highlights efforts by Amazon workers to protest the company’s climate policy despite threats made against their jobs. He also discusses a few stories on the ‘Luanda Leaks’ that detail corruption by Isabel dos Santos, the richest woman in Africa. He also highlights how dos Santos is suing reporters in an attempt to silence them.

After exploring Donald Trump administration’s efforts to retaliate against whistleblowers in the Department of Defense, Gosztola provides an update on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition case. Assange was moved from solitary confinement at the Belmarsh prison in London with the help of his legal team and fellow prisoners.

He also draws attention to a new website in support of Chelsea Manning, ReleaseChelsea.com

Gosztola will travel to London in February to cover a crucial extradition hearing for Assange. The case the United States has brought against him threatens global press freedom.

This week’s stories:

Advocacy Group Wants Whistleblower Committee For Houston Police

Hundreds of Amazon Workers Defy Rules To Protest Corporation’s Climate Policy

Luanda Leaks and the Global Wealth Defense Industry

Angola’s dos Santos to sue reporters’ consortium behind ‘Luanda Leaks’

Officials under Trump increasingly retaliate against whistleblowers with impunity

***

Chelsea Manning has been in jail for 323 days. She owes $214,000 in fines.



Julian Assange has been in jail for 294 days, since he was expelled from the Ecuador embassy in London.



