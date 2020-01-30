We’re Hiring 2020 Summer Interns

Articles

Exciting news! FiveThirtyEight is hiring college students or recent graduates to work as paid interns this summer in the following positions:

Video/motion graphics intern. This person will work on videos in politics, sports and more. The intern will help conceive of and research topics for FiveThirtyEight’s YouTube channel and the ABC video player; animate, edit and produce; and help package the videos for online and social media distribution Designer. This intern will work with the art director and editors to decide how to make our stories visual, including photo research, cropping and captioning, and making your own illustrations for daily and feature stories. Podcast producer. This person will help produce our award-winning podcasts, including doing topic research, setting up the recording studio and editing. Candidates should have basic audio-editing skills and an interest in data journalism. Politics data reporter. This intern will help our politics team as it covers the 2020 election. The internship will be a mix of data-mining and analysis, writing, research, reporting and fact-checking. Sports data reporter. This intern will write, conduct research and contribute to longer features. Basic knowledge of the major sports is essential, and expertise in topics outside the traditional areas of coverage is a plus. Copy editor. This intern will assist our copy desk in editing stories for accuracy, numeracy, grammar and style, with a particular focus on fact-checking and research. Data visualization intern. This intern will design, edit and produce static graphics to accompany articles. The ideal candidate will have experience making data graphics using design tools such as Illustrator or programming languages such as JavaScript, Python and R. General comfort with numbers is essential, as is experience with spreadsheet software such as Excel.

