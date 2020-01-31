The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Wonky Watch: Dershowitz's ‘public interest’ defense

Category: Politics Hits: 0

A line of questioning that senators kept circling back to in Thursday’s session of the Senate court of impeachment was an argument made by President Donald Trump's attorney Alan Dershowitz more than 24 hours earlier. The lawyer was answering a question from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, when he told the lawmakers-turned-jurors that a quid pro quo, by the president, is not impeachable if the president believes it “will help him get elected, in the public interest.” Shortly after, Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., was given the opportunity to respond directly to the preceding arguments.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/video/wonky-watch-dershowitzs-public-interest-defense

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version