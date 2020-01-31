Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 03:23 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stood up to send a question to President Donald Trump’s defense team around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, but first he suggested an upcoming 45-minute break for dinner. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., instead of his usual response of “without objection,” changed it to a phrase that resonated with the haggard senators and others in the chamber. “I’m sure there’s no objection,” Roberts said, causing a murmur of laughter to spread even to the page delivering the paper card with McConnell’s question to the rostrum.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/impeachment-trial-end-in-sight-senators-fight-common-cold