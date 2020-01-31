With Alexander a ‘no’ on witnesses, impeachment trial enters stretch run

Articles

Category: Politics Published on Friday, 31 January 2020 04:46 Hits: 0

Senators used their second and final day of questioning in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to tee up debate on whether to subpoena documents and witnesses that did not appear during the House’s inquiry. The late-night announcement that Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander will vote against additional witnesses Friday signals there likely won’t be enough votes to continue the trial much longer. After senators exhausted their cumulative 16-hour Q&A session with House managers and Trump’s lawyers, Alexander, who will retire at the end of this term, announced he would vote against hearing from new witnesses.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/final-impeachment-questions-preview-friday-debate-witnesses