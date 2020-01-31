Roberts blocks Rand Paul's attempt to name alleged whistleblower

Articles

Published on Friday, 31 January 2020

Sen. Rand Paul submitted a question to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. Thursday afternoon that included the possible name of the intelligence community whistleblower. Roberts passed on reading the question to the chamber. Immediately after, Paul left the chamber and held a news conference reading the question in front of the TV cameras. Paul read the question aloud, pertaining to the contact between a staffer for House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff and a person who has been speculated by other parties to be the whistleblower.

