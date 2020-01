Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 18:03 Hits: 0

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday hammered the lawyers leading President Trump's impeachment defense, saying they've trampled on the Constitution while questioning how they've been allowed to keep their licenses."I don't know how they can...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/480709-pelosi-says-trump-lawyers-have-disgraced-themselves-suggests-disbarment