Articles

Category: Politics Published on Thursday, 30 January 2020 19:12 Hits: 0

A House panel announced Thursday that it will hold a hearing next week on how the federal government is handling the global coronavirus outbreak.  Next Wednesday's hearing in the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/480724-house-panel-to-hold-hearing-on-response-to-coronavirus